Harry and Meghan’s high-powered chief of staff, who used to work for Bill and Melinda Gates, has quit after less than a year in the role.
Harry and Meghan’s chief of staff quits

by Alex Winter, James Beal and Matt Wilkinson
23rd Mar 2021 12:35 PM

Harry and Meghan's chief of staff has quit after less than a year - the latest of 13 key aides to leave the Sussexes.

Meghan's long-serving agent has also left while the PR team has been sidelined, it has emerged.

Catherine St-Laurent left a plum job with Bill and Melinda Gates to work as Harry and Meghan's chief of staff last April. At the time she said she was "honoured" but insiders say the Canadian mother-of-two became frustrated, The Sun reported.

Ms St-Laurent has been shifted to a "senior advisory role" but is not expected to stay. She also stepped down as chief executive of their Archewell Foundation.

The Sun can reveal Meghan has also parted ways with Nick Collins, who had been her agent since she was an unknown actress.

Catherine St-Laurent was Harry and Meghan’s chief of staff, and chief executive of their Archewell Foundation.

PR team Sunshine Sachs, which represented Meghan when she was on Suits, has been shifted to the couple's charity ventures.

At least nine other aides quit jobs when Meghan and Harry were working royals.

Their PR chief Sara Latham, who previously worked for Hillary Clinton, also lost her job as a result of Megxit - before being poached by the Queen.

Another aide, Heather Wong, quit last month as director of Harry's travel firm.

Angela Levin, Prince Harry's biographer, said: "Not all of them could possibly be bad.

"Some of them come with huge credentials and experience. Harry and Meghan will develop a very bad reputation if it carries on like this."

Harry and Meghan seen during interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: CBS
Harry and Meghan seen during interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: CBS

Ex-Liberal Democrat press officer James Holt has been promoted from their UK-based spokesman to replace Ms St-Laurent.

It comes after Buckingham Palace launched a probe into claims Meghan bullied aides when she was a working royal.

Meghan has denied bullying. There is also no suggestion Ms St-Laurent has been bullied.

 

Originally published as Harry and Meghan's chief of staff quits

