Harry and Meghan confirm Queen’s ban

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will stop using their "Sussex Royal" brand from next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been forced into an embarrassing climbdown after spending tens of thousands of dollars on their Sussex Royal website and trademarks, reports The Sun.

Following lengthy Buckingham Palace talks, the Queen and senior royal officials have ruled the couple they cannot use "Royal" in their new commercial lives as they look to gain "financial independence" after moving to Canada.

But according to friends, Meghan believes there is no legal comeback for the Queen if they continue to use the brand after quitting on March 31.

The spokeswoman said: "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal', it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' in any territory post Spring 2020."

An insider told Daily Mail the couple "done with the drama" as they settle into their new $15 million home on Vancouver Island.

The source said: "(The brand) shouldn't even be an issue in the first place and it's not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils.

"Meghan said she's done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry.

"Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves and they chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it.

"She said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no-one can take that away. And that as a family, they will always be considered royalty."

Prince Harry and Meghan are formally stepping down as working royals as of March 31.

Harry will record with Jon Bon Jovi next week on his first royal engagement in a whirlwind return to the UK.

The engagement will see Harry join Bon Jovi as the musician records his song Unbroken with the Invictus Games Choir.

The first return to royal duties for Meghan will be on March 5, with the couple heading to the Endeavour Fund awards in London.

As part of the busy six engagements in 11 days, Harry, 35, is expected to attend the opening of the Silverstone Experience - a Brit motor racing museum - with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton on March 6.

And the next day, he will be joined by wife Meghan, 38, for the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall.

Meghan is then set to enjoy a solo outing on March 8 when the former actress will mark International Women's Day, however details of the event are yet to be announced.

And the couple's final engagement on March 9 will see them join the royal family, including the Queen, for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

Their bombshell announcement last month sparked 'Megxit' talks and Buckingham Palace officials had made it clear the use of the word "Royal" would have to be evaluated.

The Queen had made clear she does not accept working royals profiting from their royal position.

It comes after Harry and Meghan axed their 15 UK staff, in their surest sign they will never return to Britain to live.

The couple are living in a mansion on Vancouver Island after leaving Britain and will officially stand down as working royals after completing a series of official engagements next month.

They've already been told to close their Buckingham Palace office and Harry must ditch his honorary military positions for at least 12 months.

They have been allowed to keep their HRH titles but have been forced to accept that they will not use them publicly as they tout for business around the globe.

The Sussexes have also agreed to repay the £2.4 million (A$4.7 million) of taxpayers' money used to refurbish their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor and are expected to pay a commercial rent for it of about £30,000 (A$58,600) a month.

