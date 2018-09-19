Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UP AND EAT'EM: Harrison McGuire is recovering in the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.
UP AND EAT'EM: Harrison McGuire is recovering in the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital. Jenni McGuire
News

'Tears of joy': Mum recounts son's first steps after crash

Gregory Bray
by
19th Sep 2018 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR days after breaking his neck in a bicycle accident Harrison McGuire took his first wobbly steps on the long road to recovery.

His mother, Jenni, said it was an amazing moment.

"His father, Joe, was back in Gladstone playing a grand final hockey game," she said.

"But Harrison was in the grand final of his life."

With assistance he was able to shuffle to the window of his hospital room.

"He was so brave," Mrs McGuire said.

"The pain was so bad that tears were running down his face.

"Tears were running down mine too but they were tears of joy."

With the aid of the halo brace, specialists and painkillers, Harrison is learning to adjust to life in recovery.

"He's exhausted from the pain, he's so hypersensitive," she said.

"All his nerves are inflamed so his body spasms and contorts and his skin feels like it's been badly burned, it's very painful.

"The more sleep, the more he heals."

They expect to be in Brisbane for the rest of this week.

"We're hoping he'll be able to come back to Gladstone this weekend," Mrs McGuire said.

"It's still early days and he's got lots of rehab ahead of him."

There was one special sign Harrison was on the mend.

"He laughed for the first time after watching a silly video of Boots the Cat," Mrs McGuire said.

"No sooner had he laughed then he had a poo at last.

"Laughter really is the best medicine."

Related Items

harrison mcguire jenni mcguire lady cilento children's hopsital
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Man in hospital assisting police after Bundaberg crime spree

    Man in hospital assisting police after Bundaberg crime spree

    Breaking A POLICE guard has been set up at a Maryborough hospital after an allegedly wanted man was injured in a crash.

    Bundy drinks announce 'special brew' to mark 50 years

    premium_icon Bundy drinks announce 'special brew' to mark 50 years

    Business Clive's "special brew” will be revealed at the gala event

    Wide Bay to get gov funding for local employment trials

    premium_icon Wide Bay to get gov funding for local employment trials

    News The region is one of 10 selected across Australia

    Get free coffee all week long at Bundy store

    premium_icon Get free coffee all week long at Bundy store

    Business Need coffee? How about a free one?

    Local Partners