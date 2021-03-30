Harrison to take helm at Property Council

Charter Hall chief executive David Harrison has been elevated to a role as the new national president of the Property Council of Australia.

The move comes at a critical time for the industry, which is being promoted as a key driver for economic recovery, with residential and commercial developments planned to create new jobs.

Mr Harrison, who runs the listed property funds manager that is headed towards running $50bn of commercial real estate, takes the reins of the peak industry association from Stephen Conry, chief executive, Australia and New Zealand of real estate agency JLL, who finished his two-year term at Tuesday's Property Council board meeting.

Bob Johnston, chief executive of diversified property company GPT, and Sophie Fallman, managing partner, real estate, at Brookfield, were elected as national vice-presidents. In a nod to the industry's longer-term efforts in the field, the 20-member board of national and local leaders now features a 50-50 gender balance.

Mr Harrison said he was honoured to take on the role at a critical time for Australia's biggest industry.

"It has been a tough year for the property sector, but we should be proud of the major role the industry has played in Australia's response to the COVID pandemic," he said.

"Property has done much of the heavy lifting to pull our economy out of recession.

"As stimulus and support measures are wound down, the Property Council will be leading the public ­debate on reactivating CBDs, resuming overseas ­migration and reforms to our tax and planning systems."

The industry is backing state-based stamp duty reform and in the previous electoral cycle led the charge against proposed changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax. It is also pushing to ensure that the HomeBuilder package is effectively applied to high-density developments.

"With property employing 1.48 million Australians, and contributing $234.7bn to our economy, the health of our industry needs to be front of mind for all levels of government," Mr Harrison said.

