Harrington has a good night out for the Eagles

Brooke Harrington plays for The Waves in 2017. She scored four for the United Park Eagles against her former club on Friday. Paul Donaldson BUN220717JNRF3

FOOTBALL: It's always nice to score four goals in a game.

But to do it against your former club is another thing altogether.

United Park Eagles player Brooke Harrington did that in the first game of the new Bundaberg Ladies Division 1 competition on Friday night.

Harrington scored four goals in the side's 7-2 victory against her former club The Waves.

The UPE striker rejoined the club after playing for the past two season for The Waves after being an Eagle during her junior career.

And she returned in style, scoring three goals in the first half before another in the 79th minute.

The win was sealed in a dominant first half, which saw the Eagles score four goals.

The Eagles will now face Brothers Aston Villa on Friday night after Villa drew with Bingera 3-3.

Bingera will face The Waves in the other contest.