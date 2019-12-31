Harm wins Murdoch Classic Junior sedans split by less than half a second

SPEEDWAY: Josh Harm has triumphed in the Kurt Murdoch Classic for the second year in a row.

Harm led from start to finish in the A-main final.

“It was a tight race for second between Josh Arthur and Joel Berkley but for Harm it was like it was just a casual Sunday drive,” Maryborough Speedway president Paul Swindells said.

Harm beat home Arthur by just over four seconds, with local racers Berkley and Brayden Pacey next as the chequered flag fell.

Swindells was ecstatic about the standard of racing over the two days.

“The track was terrific and it was absolutely fantastic ­racing on Sunday night,” he said.

“It produced some really tight and close results.”

In the modlites it was a perfect weekend for Klinton Hancey, who collected the win in the A-main final over Sam Gollschewsky. The winning margin for Hancey was .314 of a second.

Dan Lewis finished third with the fastest lap of 15.947 seconds.

The close results continued in the junior sedan top series with Bundaberg’s Kurtis Peall defeating Hayden Brimms by .029 of a second.

Local Jayden Hancock finished a second behind in third place.

“It was the best race of the night and a credit to the top three drivers,” Swindells said.

Swindells believes Hancock drove superbly and continues to improve.

Peall was awarded the silver crown with the win.

In the junior sedan new stars Challenge Cup it was another Bundaberg driver, Patrick Ray, who crossed the line in first place.

Ray beat home Charlotte Christensen by .914 of a ­second, with Tayissa Richters finishing third.

In the nostalgia sedans it was Barrie Tasker who was first across the line ahead of Antony Harrison and Geoff Moller.

Swindells and the Maryborough Speedway team do not have long to catch their breath with the next meeting only a few days away.

“It is only just over a week until the World Series of Sprint Cars hit the Maryborough track,” Swindells said.

He knows there is still a lot of work for the club to complete to have the complex ready for the biggest event in the club’s history.

“I know it will be a great event and we hope everyone gets out to support it,” he said.

The support program for the Sprint Cars includes production sedans and junior F500s.

Gates will open from 1pm with racing from 6pm.

Tickets for the event are available on the Maryborough Speedway web page at ­maryboroughspeedway.com