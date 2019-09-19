Harley riding mum who lost son in bike accident shares key message

Flame Howard performs either on the Harley or with her band Flame Classic Rock Band

Flame Howard performs either on the Harley or with her band Flame Classic Rock Band

MOTORSPORT: When she’s not belting out rock classics with her band Flame Classic Rock Band, Childers-based Flame Howard tunes up her Harley-Davidson to a different beat.

She will compete this weekend at the sixth round of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship in Benaraby near Gladstone.

But before she does, Howard wants to send a message out.

“We lost our son Jamie to brain damage after he was in a bike accident near Esk 18 years ago, so you can sit there and cry or you can send out a message,” she said.

“If we can get hoons off the street and get them to test and tune their cars and bikes in off-street meets or compete in drag racing, that would be great.

“So I’m keen to keep getting the message out there.”

Howard will compete on her 107cc 126 horse­power Harley in the V-Twin category, where she currently sits in fifth spot with two championships left after this weekend.

“There’s some very close racing and there have been a couple of ties as well,” Howard said.

Her bike was built by her partner Viv Jocumsen (and Flame Classic Rock Band drummer), who is a 666 Performance mechanic.

Howard, a youthful 55-year-old with a zest for life, claimed a championship and a runner-up several years ago.

“I started racing when I was 50 and you can do it at any age and it’s a good and clean sport,” she said.

She has competed in Willowbank as well but said there was a preference to this track.

“I prefer Benaraby because it has very good facilities and is run by a great bunch of volunteers,” Howard said.

“I know that people come from the south to compete at Benaraby.”

Howard is also keen to see more women on wheels.

“We have got a lot of great women racers and I also encourage more to get into drag racing,” she said.

The Off Street Meet at Benaraby Motorsport Complex is ont today from 6pm to 10pm, with the office open for entrants between 4pm and 7pm and scrutineering from 5pm to 7pm.

Saturday’s championship starts at noon with qualifying with finals to starts at 5pm before finals are held after the heats have concluded..