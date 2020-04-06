Hardware store’s timber board-dom buster for kids

BUILT on family values, one hardware business is helping to keep kids entertained during isolation and school holidays.

Taylor’s Hardware has been operating in Bundaberg for the last six decades and with two generations working within the business, it’s no wonder the hardware store holds a special place for families in the community.

Which is why the locally-owned business is offering free timber offcuts for kids to keep their minds active.

“We started giving timber offcuts to customers with young kids when they came in to the store to pick up some hardware supplies,” manager Adam Taylor said.

“Eventually it turned into a really fun activity for the school holidays, where the kids can get creative and they send photos in to us of what they’ve made.”

OFFSET WITH OFFCUTS: Mark Hensgen from Taylor's Hardware.

Mr Taylor said the possibilities were endless, after seeing all kinds of creations, from buildings and cars to even dogs.

The unique concept has proven to be particularly useful in the recent weeks, as families in isolation struggle to occupy the kids indoors.

“It’s great to see children in the community getting some real use and joy out of the offcuts, which would otherwise be discarded,” Mr Taylor said.

James Atkinson with some of the creations he made out of the timber offcuts supplied by Taylor's Hardware.

“In the current climate, anything you do to help the community at the moment is a positive.”

And while the local business is still trading as usual, it has implemented precautions to ensure customers and staff are safe.

“We are still operating during normal hours, but we have put social distancing in place and only two people are behind the counter at a time,” Mr Taylor said.

“We would love a bit more foot traffic in store, but we also appreciate it’s a challenging time for customers.

“Trade isn’t record-breaking at the moment but we are still employing all our staff and aren’t making them use any of their leave at present.”

James Atkinson made an outbox for his toys last Christmas holidays, out of the timber offcuts supplied by Taylor's Hardware.

To check availability of timber offcuts, phone 4151 2511. Taylor’s Hardware is at 65 Targo St.