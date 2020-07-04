Paramedic’s shock call out to dying relative

An ambulance service officer had no idea she would be spending her last moments with her father after she received a call about a sick patient.

It is the situation no child ever wants to be in, but sadly for Sara Chick it was a nightmare that became a reality.

The UK paramedic was going about her daily duty in April when she received an emergency call-out about a 94-year-old patient - it was her father.

Stanley Loosley had a temperature and rattly chest, but the last thing Ms Chick, 50, thought her father had was COVID-19.

While wheeling her dad into hospital, she told staff, "'No COVID concerns', because we'd sheltered him," she explained.

But she would later learn her elderly father would test positive, describing it as "horrible" because she knew he "wouldn't survive it".

Sara Chick, 50, a paramedic in the UK, responded to a call-out about her own dad describing it as the ‘hardest job’ she’s ever had to do.

LAST MOMENTS

During the ambulance ride to the hospital, Ms Chick's father wanted her to be by his side.

"I said to him, 'Oh Dad, I could drive you', and he went, 'No best you don't. You stay in the back with me'," Ms Chick told The Sun.

"Sadly, I had to take him straight into the COVID bay. I was all professional but when I handed him over, that's when I lost it."

She had no choice but to part ways with him, not realising it would be their last moments together.

The next day Mr Loosley tested positive to the virus, and died three days later on his own, without his family by his side.

"It was the hardest job I've ever had to do," the NHS hero said.

"I had to leave him and he died on his own. A 94-year-old war hero shouldn't have died alone."

Stanley Loosley, 94, who was a war hero, had a temperature and chest pains before testing positive to COVID-19 and to his family heartache, died three days later on his own.

He served on the frontline of WWII and was honoured with France’s highest order of merit – the Legion d’honneur.

Mr Loosley, who lived in the East Sussex town of Crowborough, was honoured with France's highest order of merit - the Legion d'honneur - just five months before his death.

He joined the British army at age 15, went on to serve the front line of World War II and took part in the D-Day landings in June 1944.

Ms Chick, 50, said her father was known by his golfing peers as "Stan the man", remembering him as a "real character" who was "very well-liked and jolly".

Although he suffered from Parkinson's disease, he lived on his own with his wife Pamela, 85. The pair were married for 65 years.

Due to Ms Chick's line of work and her brother being a police officer, the siblings ensured they kept their distance from their parents.

They were looked after by carers who Ms Chick believes transmitted the virus for allegedly not wearing PPE (personal protective equipment).

Sara and her father shared their last moments together before she wheeled him into hospital, and he was taken to the COVID bay where he later died.

"The carers are the only ones who could have brought it into him. That was even more heartbreaking because I'd done all my bits to protect him," she told The Sun.

"I later said to my mum, 'They were all wearing PPE, weren't they?' She went, 'No, only one girl wore it, the other ones didn't'."

Ms Chick has since returned to work, which she said helped her through her grief and allowed her to care for other sick pensioners.

ELDERLY COVID-19 DEATHS IN AUSTRALIA

The 94-year-old war hero became victim to COVID-19, which has resulted in more than 43,500 deaths in Britain and 104 in Australia, with deaths predominantly related to those above the age of 50.

Among those who have died in Australia, 19 have been residents of the Anglicare Newmarch House aged care facility in NSW, while six have been residents of the Dorothy Henderson Lodge also in NSW.

The elderly, particularly older Aussies with pre-existing health conditions, are especially vulnerable to coronavirus, health authorities say.

La Trobe University infectious disease specialist Hassan Vally said the death rate for coronavirus began to rise for people over 50 years old.

Stanley with his daughter Sara on her wedding day.

"Those under 50 years who are infected have a death rate of 0.2 to 0.4 per cent, while for those 50 to 59 years, it's 1.3 per cent," Associate Professor Vally said.

"For those 60 to 69 years, it's 3.6 per cent, for 70 to 79, it's 8 per cent and for those over 80, it is 14.8 per cent.

"People over the age of 80 years and those with chronic diseases are the most vulnerable. For those over 80, approximately 15 per cent of those infected will die."

But the risk of death significantly jumps among people with pre-existing health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic respiratory conditions.

Sara believes her father contracted the virus from his carers.

"The likelihood of having chronic conditions increases markedly as you age," Associate Professor Vally said.

"Four in five Australians aged 65 years and over have at least one chronic condition.

"But the presence of chronic conditions only partially explains the high death rate in older people. As we age, our immune system weakens. This makes us more vulnerable to infections of all types.

"And any sort of challenge to the body can do more damage."

