Life without a home and just his loyal dog by his side

EGAN Livingstone says he used to love going to work.

But that, he claims, changed when his life was altered forever when he was the victim of a brutal attack which left him with a brain injury.

It's left him unable to work, with the $2000 compensation long gone.

And despite facing significant challenges in the years following the attack, Mr Livingstone, 45, is trying to make things happen in Bundaberg.

Mr Livingstone said he'd been living in Bundy for about 14 months, but after a recent dispute at his previous housing he was now homeless.

He said he was entering into his second month of sleeping in his car, which he parks under the Burnett Traffic Bridge.

Today, he told the NewsMail his loyal dog, Chief, had been his only companion in recent times.

But despite his setbacks, he says he doesn't feel "hard done by", even though he only had $4 in his pockets.

"I used to love working," Mr Livingstone said.

"I used to fly up to Darwin and pick mangoes, I loved working."

Mr Livingstone said notwithstanding his circumstances, he loved being in the region and would try to stay here if he could.

"I love living here, I used to live here 15-20 years ago for three years picking tomatoes," he said.