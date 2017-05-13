Happy Mother's Day: You're the best, mum

MUM'S THE WORD: Carly Etherton will celebrate her first Mother's Day on Sunday after she and partner Andrew Holland welcomed their first baby last month. Harrison Bradley Holland was born on April 21, weighing 4080g. He is a grandson for Tobias Wheeler, Irene Wilk and Kelvin and Anne Etherton.

SHE was there for you when you scraped your knee in the playground, she helped you out through your school homework, she taught you how to cook without burning the house down and she is the one who knows you inside out.

Mum's the word tomorrow with children of all ages preparing to spoil their mum for Mother's Day.

It's going to be particularly special for new mothers like Carly Etherton, who gave birth to son Harrison last month.

Ms Etherton said she and partner Andrew Holland were over the moon to be celebrating Mother's Day with their bundle of joy for the first time.

"It is just a special feeling,” she said.

"We have quite a busy day planned for Sunday, full of activities with mums.

"My grandma is here from Victoria so we will start with breakfast at home then have morning tea, then it is lunch with my partner's mum and dinner with my mum.”

Looking back on the arrival of Harrison, just three weeks ago, Ms Etheton said things didn't go quite as planned during the birthing process.

"I was induced at first but that didn't work at all,” she said.

"I ended up having to have a caesarean.”

But that hasn't stopped she or Mr Holland from wanting to grow their family.

"We would definitely like a couple more kids,” Ms Etherton said.

"But not just yet,” she laughed. "We will wait a couple of years.”