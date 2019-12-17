HAPPY HOLIDAYS: Bundaberg activity guide

SCHOOL’S out and the summer break is well and truly underway with a plethora of holiday activities on in the Bundaberg region.

Here is a list of some of the events and activities to get stuck into this week.

Today

Bethlehem Live

Take a step through time with the annual Bethlehem Live event set to transform the Bundaberg Central State School grounds into a marketplace embodying the nativity story.

With free entry, interactive stalls, a play, petting zoo, live entertainment, food and beverages and Christmas Carols, there’s no shortage of buzz at Bethlehem Live.

Gift Bag activities

GET creative with the Bundaberg Library’s Christmas Activity Gift Bags event from 10am today.

This free event for kids between 2 and 6 years old, will have them decorate a small gift bag. For more information phone the library on 4130 4140, bookings are required.

Train with Brian Kerle

AUSTRALIAN player and Bullets coach Brian Kerle and his team are back at Bundaberg Basketball for two days.

Today’s session starts at 10am.

Don’t miss out on these fun and motivating sessions, which are free for BBI Members.

For more information visit Bundaberg Basketball at 3 Flint St.

Christmas cooking

THE Hit N’ Run Barista is hosting Candy Cane Cloud Dough making sessions from 9am to noon.

Cost is $5 per child.

Bundy Bowl

BEAT the tropical weather at Bundy Bowl with plenty of games to entertain the family, from ten pin bowling, laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms, dodgems and the arcade.

Open from 10am to late, Bundy Bowl & Leisure Complex is at 17 Lester St.

The centre is closed Christmas Day. For more information phone 4152 4334.

Garden train rides

SIT back and enjoy a trip throughout the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens with the Australian Sugar Cane Railway running train rides these school holidays.

Disability friendly and wheelchair accessible, the train will run from 10am – 3.30pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The cost is $5 for the adults, $2 for school aged kids and free for U5s.

Snakes Downunder

Head down to Childers for the day and stop in at Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo to see a range of animals from crocodiles to chameleons, meerkats, snakes, koalas, various types of lizards and more.

The popular zoo is open from 9.30am to 3pm, Thursday to Tuesday and closed Wednesday.

Snakes Downunder is on 51 Lucketts Rd, Childers.

For more phone 4126 3332.

Alexandra Park

FROM big shady trees to a playground and zoo, head down to Alexandra Park between 8.30am and 4.45pm to check out the monkeys, emu, dingoes, quoll, lizards and more.

Located on Quay St, there’s no shortage of fun to be had.

Tomorrow

Free family film

ENJOY a morning of activities in Buss Park as part of the Bundaberg Regional Council’s Little Christmas Fun Day and top off the morning with a free screening of Elf (G) at the Monrcrieff Entertainment Centre.

The activities will run from 9.30–10.30am, while the film starts at 11am.

Midnight screening

THE force is strong at Reading Cinema Bundaberg with a midnight screening of the Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Get there before the stroke of midnight to get your popcorn and drinks, because as Thursday kicks in, so does the film.

Tickets to the very first session of the film are on sale now at https://readingcinemas.com.au/movie/7063.

Thursday

Aerial Arts workshop

THE Aerial Arts Academy is holding a Christmas Kids workshop full of Christmas craft, acrobatics, anti-gravity aerial fitness, acrobatic partner balances and games from 9am to 3pm.

There are limited spots available. To book head to,

https://dancestudio-pro.com/online/aerialartsacademy

Craft at the library

MAKE a foam snow man at the Bundaberg Library from 10am today.

This craft session is for children older than seven.

To ensure your spot, book by phoning 4130 4140.