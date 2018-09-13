Menu
WANDERER: The owner of Chopper the lost former Ipswich dog has been located.
Pets & Animals

Happy ending to interstate pooch mystery

Andrew Korner
by
13th Sep 2018 12:02 AM

THE search for the owner of former Ipswich pooch Chopper is over.

Geelong resident Gayle Hughes contacted the QT this week to report regular visits from a mystery dog with Ipswich City Council registration tags.

It turns out Chopper hadn't ventured too far from home after all.

A short time after publishing our story calling out for Chopper's owners, Ms Hughes worked out they lived all of a few streets away from her in Corio, north of Geelong.

Chopper had been walking between the yard of his owner, Catherine Marshall, and that of Ms Hughes for the past month.

"Catherine had searched the streets calling for him, and he would be missing for days but then show up again," Ms Hughes said.

Mrs Marshall and her family moved to Victoria in December and at one stage were worried Chopper may have tried to run back home to Queensland.

Perhaps the strangest aspect to the story was how Chopper alerted Ms Hughes to one of her other dogs having a seizure.

After being reunited, it was revealed Mrs Marshall has a daughter with a disability and Chopper comforts her when she suffers a seizure.

Mrs Marshall said Chopper had never been trained to detect medical problems and just had an instinct.

"He's a weird dog but a good dog," she said.

"He is unique.

"His mother was a chihuahua and his father was mixed breed."

ipswich dogs pets and animals wandering dogs
Ipswich Queensland Times

