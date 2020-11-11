HAPPY DAYS: Helping sick children one burger at a time

McDonald's Australia is calling on Queensland residents to get behind McHappy Day this weekend.

WITH only a few days to go, McDonald's Australia is calling on Queenslanders to get involved in McHappy Day, which takes place this Saturday, the largest annual fundraising event for Ronald McDonald House Charities'.

Queensland locals can participate in McHappy Day by picking-up a pair of Silly Socks or Helping Hands via McDelivery or at their nearest McDonald's anytime this week.

In addition, $2 from every Big Mac sold on McHappy Day will go towards the charity, with all funds raised helping provide vital support for the families of seriously ill or injured children.

Marketing Director at McDonald's Australia Jo Feeney said the funds raised played a crucial role on helping RMHC keep thousands of families together.

"Everyone at McDonald's takes great pride in putting on McHappy Day each year," she said.

"By heading to their local Macca's or jumping on McDelivery, Queensland residents can get involved in McHappy Day 2020 by picking-up a pair of Silly Socks or a Helping Hand. And this coming Saturday, 14th of November, $2 from every Big Mac sold will also go to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"You can also donate online, or via the donation buckets at our restaurants, any time this week," she said. .

Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia CEO Barbara Ryan said this year had been tough on families with a seriously ill or injured child.

"As a charity, we've had to stretch ourselves and adapt the way we support these families during this difficult time," she said.

"We're incredibly grateful to the McDonald's customers from Queensland who have already donated to McHappy Day.

"The money raised through this important fundraiser will help support all our programs such as the Ronald McDonald Houses, Family Rooms, Family Retreats and our national Learning Program."

You can show your support for McHappy Day by doing the following:

•Picking-up a pair of $5 Silly Socks, or Helping Hands for $2, $10 or $50 from your local Macca's or on McDelivery

•Buying a Big Mac on McHappy Day (Saturday November 14) with $2 from every Big Mac sold on McHappy Day going directly to RMHC

•Make a donation online by visiting www.rmhc.org.au/give.

You closest McDonald's

- McDonald's Bundaberg City, 46 Targo St Bundaberg

- McDonald's Bundaberg, Cnr Takalvan and Heidke Streets Bundaberg

- McDonald's Bargara, 50-52 Bauer St Bargara

- McDonald's Childers, 150-152 Chruchill St Childers