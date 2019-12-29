Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INFECTIOUS SMILES: Bullseye the therapy dog is happy to help.
INFECTIOUS SMILES: Bullseye the therapy dog is happy to help.
News

Happy bulldog heals hearts of Southern Downs children

Bianca Hrovat
28th Dec 2019 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE very special bulldog is targeting the hearts and minds of troubled children, using his sweet smile and calming presence to provide therapeutic support at Darling Downs Wellness Therapies.

Bullseye, the six-year-old American Bulldog, is a highly trained therapy dog working at a 900 acre wellness retreat in the Goomburra Valley.

The happy pup is an invaluable resource to children, teenagers and adults experiencing anxiety, depression or on the Autism spectrum, according to owner and occupational therapist Bel du Bois.

"Bullseye can be used as an ice breaker for kids who find it hard to communicate and so he can really help them socialise," Ms du Bois said.

 

 

HERE FOR HUGS: Bullseye loves his job.
HERE FOR HUGS: Bullseye loves his job.

 

 

"He has such a calming effect: He knows to single out anyone feeling anxious and stand next to them, leaning in to them so they pat him.

"You can immediately notice a difference in their anxiety."

The burly white dog takes his clients on bushwalking adventures and accompanies them in therapy sessions.

Owner, dog behaviourist and counsellor-in-training Neil Erskine said Bullseye just has a way of making people feel special.

Mr Erskine has looked after Bullseye since he was a pup, first training him to be a therapy dog for other dogs with behavioural issues.

The two would travel the country helping dogs overcome their reactivity, using Bullseye's calming nature to teach them how to walk and interact with the general public once again.

"He would just stand there, so stable, and be totally happy to not retaliate," Mr Erskine said.

Bullseye seems to enjoy his work, often recognising his favourite clients and trotting over for a pat and a catch up.

"He just loves it," Ms du Bois said.

"If a dog can smile, you can see that smile in Bullseye.

"It's fantastic, we're so proud of him."

 

 

SELF-IMPROVEMENT JOURNEY: Bullseye leads a bushwalk.
SELF-IMPROVEMENT JOURNEY: Bullseye leads a bushwalk.
bulldog pets and animals southern downs
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paradise Dam technical report jargon explained by lecturer

        premium_icon Paradise Dam technical report jargon explained by lecturer

        News BUNDABERG CQUniversity engineering lecturer Ben Taylor offers his understanding of Paradise Dam technical reports.

        Drought-hit farmers left without government help for months

        premium_icon Drought-hit farmers left without government help for months

        Rural Morrison Government left farmers hanging without help.

        Minister’s comment doesn’t help veterans

        premium_icon Minister’s comment doesn’t help veterans

        Letters to the Editor Comments such as the minister’s are far from helpful in enabling ex-service...

        Man burnt in BBQ incident

        premium_icon Man burnt in BBQ incident

        News The man was taken to hospital with several burns to his body.