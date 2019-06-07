Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Memorial video played at service for McLeods
Breaking

HAPPENING NOW: Memorial for mum, four kids killed in crash

Carlie Walker
Blake Antrobus
by and
7th Jun 2019 6:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MEMORIAL is underway in Hervey Bay for four young children and their mother, killed in a crash near Kingaroy last month.

Hundreds of people have gathered at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre to remember Charmaine Harris McLeod, 35, and her children Aaleyn, 6, Matilda, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Zaidok, 2.

Pastor Naomi Oksanen from C3 Church is leading the ceremony.

A memorial is being held for the Hervey Bay mum and four young children killed in a crash near Kingaroy last month.
A memorial is being held for the Hervey Bay mum and four young children killed in a crash near Kingaroy last month.

Paying tribute to the lives of the family are Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, Kawungan State School Principal Mark Jones, Tracey Brewin from the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre and Pastor Ross Davie from Bayside Christian Church.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
crash fccommunity fcmemorial fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'He just deserved so much more'

    premium_icon 'He just deserved so much more'

    News Sean Scovell went to work early on June 5, 2012 and was returned to his parents in a body bag.

    $122m injected to keep at-risk builders afloat

    premium_icon $122m injected to keep at-risk builders afloat

    News Financial reviews of 269 licensees has lead to huge capital injection

    Developer replies: Bundy project to deliver $120m investment

    premium_icon Developer replies: Bundy project to deliver $120m investment

    Opinion Man behind Bargara Waters responds to issues raised