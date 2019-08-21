Hanson’s ‘sickening’ stunt mocked

ROGUE politician Pauline Hanson has been slammed for her brutal suggestion that police use cattle prods against climate change protesters.

The One Nation leader made the bizarre claim in a one-minute video uploaded to Twitter yesterday.

In it, Senator Hanson wears an Akubra hat and brandishes a cattle prod as she explains "Pauline's plan to punish protester pests".

Ms Hanson repeatedly stumbles over her words and appears to struggle to pronounce certain words, including Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's name.

"Well, when the farmers have trouble with get the cattle, getting them up there for the trucks or in the cattle yards, well, they just touch them with this and they soon move … doesn't matter how big the beast are they will move with this," she said.

Pauline Hanson wants police to use cattle prods on Australian citizens. Picture: Twitter

"Well, recently, we've had all the protesters in Brisbane lying in the streets gluing themselves and, ah, what about the protesters? Now they're talking about they want to go to the airports and stop the traffic at the airports.

"Um, what about you, how about if you need to get through the, the traffic maybe to take a loved one to the hospital, desperately need to get to your job or something's happened and the protesters are there.

"I reckon the solution - let's use one of these on them, I think they'll soon move.

"Maybe we should give the idea to the Annastacia Palaszczuk, see if she's got the guts to actually give it to the police to actually start using these, I would."

The reaction to Ms Hanson's video was as swift as it was brutal, with many pointing out she was potentially "inciting violence" with the "sickening" stunt and by attacking protesters she was undermining the "free speech" she claims to care about so dearly.

"You have just shown Australia and the world that you are totally unfit for any public office. Cattle prods to be used against our citizens, the sort of gormless idea after your dalliance with the NRA. I think Australia has had enough of your mindless offerings," one Twitter user wrote.

"Why can't you even speak properly? You can barely string two words together or make any sense unless it's about being a victim of your own badly thought out schemes. You're nothing but a perpetual embarrassment to Australia," another said, while another added: "What an absolute state of complete inanity we see when a member of the Australian senate preaches violence towards the people. Disgraceful and something needs to be done to rein this t*sser in."

"I thought you were all for free speech. Does this mean you're only for it when it's about something you actually agree with? Because that would make you some sort of hypocrite," one person posted.

"Inciting violence is a criminal offence," another shared.

Ms Hanson's comments were in response to a number of climate change protesters who have caused traffic chaos in Brisbane's CBD during recent peak-hour demonstrations.

The demonstrations have been organised by the Extinction Rebellion group, a global organisation aiming to raise awareness of the world's "sixth mass extinction" brought on by climate change.

The group is reportedly considering following the Hong Kong protesters' lead and shutting down an airport to raise awareness of their cause.

For the uninitiated, cattle prods work by causing pain and discomfort to an animal via a low-voltage electric shock.

The latest scandal comes just months after One Nation was embroiled in a gun-law scandal after the party's James Ashby and Steve Dickson were caught on film seeking donations from a man posing as a member of America's powerful gun lobby, the NRA, in an effort to change Australia's gun laws.