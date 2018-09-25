Hanson’s new Aussie tour with a musical twist

US band Hanson are touring again. L-R: Taylor, Zac and Isaac

US band Hanson are touring again. L-R: Taylor, Zac and Isaac

US pop group Hanson - who went global with their catchy song 'MMMBop' - are coming back to Australia with another tour.

Fans Down Under will get to see them on their String Theory World Tour.

The group will be in Australia in February 2019, and will visit Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

They have also announced a concert at the Sydney Opera House.

The brothers previously toured Australia in 2017 on their 25th Anniversary tour.

This time, their tour will include songs from across their music career reimagined for symphony orchestras.

Their String Theory double album is also set for release in November.

Hanson came together as a band in the same year as Silverchair, Blink 182, The Waifs and Wu-Tang Clan.

CD cover: MMMBop the Collection by Hanson. Picture: Supplied

Their devoted fans fly all over the world to see their concerts - and the band is now starting to attract teenagers who were not even born when MMMBop was released.

MMMBop was released in 1997, and while a catchy radio tune, tells a different story about losing friends.

Zac told News Corp Australia in 2017: "When you are a kid, you are supposed to go to school, play outside and hang out with your friends.

"You don't spend your weekends playing gigs and the rest of the time rehearsing and writing songs and when you do something so out of the normal, you tend to alienate yourself. You're not supposed to be living your dream when you're six years old or 10 years old.

"MMMBop was a reflection of that dichotomy, what happens to those relationships when you follow your dreams."

Hanson 2019 Australian 'String Theory' Tour

Wednesday, February 27

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets: Chugg Entertainment

Monday, March 6

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney

Tickets: Chugg Entertainment

The Hanson brothers Zac, Taylor and Isaac. Picture: Carly Earl

Wednesday, March 6

Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Tickets: Chugg Entertainment

Friday, March 8

The Star, Gold Coast

Tickets: Chugg Entertainment

Saturday, March 9

QPAC, Brisbane

Tickets: Chugg Entertainment

Pre-sale begins 10am Thursday, September 27, and tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 2.