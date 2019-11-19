Hanson slams Greens over hail-damaged solar panels

Pauline Hanson says the Greens must "reveal its plans to solve the side-effects of the green agenda" after solar panels were damaged during Sunday's super storm. Photos: Contributed

PAULINE Hanson has demanded answers from the Greens after several solar panels across southeast Queensland were damaged during Sunday's super storm.

The controversial One Nation Senator said plans were needed to solve the "side-effects of the green agenda" since heavy metals exposed in damaged solar panels became a "potential threat to water supplies".

"It's all well and good for the Greens to push an agenda for renewable energy, but they fail to provide any solutions for when things go bad, like we are seeing with the solar panels in the ferocious storms on the Sunshine Coast and parts of Brisbane," Senator Hanson said.

"Cadmium is a dangerous heavy metal - it can be toxic if swallowed or breathed in - and the Greens seem to conveniently ignore that fact when solar panels are smashed and these poisons can escape."

Senator Hanson also claimed agricultural land in Queensland was making way for solar farms - including a five-million panel project in Kilcoy, as well as farms near Warwick and land at Collinsville.

"It's a concern that farmers are stopped from clearing land so they can grow crops, but governments will allow companies to come in and cover those fertile sites with thousands of solar panels that don't seem to live up to the hype," she said.

"Not only do we compromise our ability to grow food, but any damage to those panels could risk heavy metal contamination of the soils and waterways, so there'll be no going back."

Poisoning from cadmium telluride can cause various reactions, from basic flu-like symptoms through to breathing problems, and kidney and liver complications. Alternate silicon-based solar panels have similar issues with lead leaching, although cadmium is suggested to be 10 times more hazardous than lead.

"The Greens need to be more proactive in addressing the problems surrounding their obsession with so-called green energy, because sometimes in the long run it's not that green at all," Senator Hanson said.

"Coal-fired power is still the cheapest, the most reliable, and really the environmentally safest source of power, and until we face the facts on renewables, or find some magic improvements, it remains the best option for Australia."