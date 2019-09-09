Hanson scouting for next One Nation candidates

SEEKING to capitalise on recent electoral success in Central Queensland, One Nation Party leader Pauline Hanson is searching for the right local candidates to run in next year's state election.

Finishing an unexpected second place in the electorate of Rockhampton in the 2017 state election, One Nation's Wade Rothery left a gaping void in the party's ranks following his relocation to Yeppoon with plans to contest the seat of Keppel.

In Flynn, Sharon Lohse received 19.6 per cent of first preference votes, just nine per cent behind Labor candidate Zac Beers.

During her recent visit to Rockhampton, Senator Hanson revealed more details regarding her party's plans to select candidates to capture CQ's seats.

"The area is screaming out for representation and that's what One Nation has brought to the state," she said.

"If we can actually get more people elected on the floor of parliament in Queensland, hopefully we can turn the state around."

Senator Hanson said a couple of people had put their hands up but no formal applications had been accepted at this stage, but it would be decided in the coming months.

"We want to endorse our candidates for the state ASAP. I want to give them the opportunity to actually get out there and state their case to the voters why they should be voting for them under the banner of One Nation," she said.