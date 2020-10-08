Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Senator Hanson said there had always been “synergy” between the two parties, particularly on issues that impact regional Queenslanders like coal mining and farming.
Senator Hanson said there had always been “synergy” between the two parties, particularly on issues that impact regional Queenslanders like coal mining and farming.
Politics

Hanson backs KAP in major boost for party

by MADURA MCCORMACK
8th Oct 2020 10:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Pauline Hanson's One Nation has revealed it will preference Katter's Australian Party second on its how-to-vote cards, in what could be a major boost for the North Queensland minor party.

Senator Hanson said there had always been "synergy" between the two parties, particularly on issues that impact regional Queenslanders like coal mining and farming.

"Regional Queenslanders are crying out for proper representation at this election and if the Katter's can help One Nation secure seats and vice versa, that will be a significant win for the regions, particularly those in the western and northern parts of the state," she said.

Pauline Hanson in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Pauline Hanson in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Reminding voters that how-to-vote cards were merely suggestions on where to place their crucial preferences, Senator Hanson said the LNP and Labor preferencing the Greens above each other was a "scary thought".

The KAP and PHON command three votes and one vote respectively on Queensland parliament's current seven-member crossbench.

Originally published as Hanson backs KAP in major boost for party

More Stories

katter australian party one nation pauline hanson queensland election 2020 queensland politics

Just In

    Give independents a fair go

    Give independents a fair go
    • 8th Oct 2020 11:00 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie programs showcase the magic of Bundaberg

        Premium Content Aussie programs showcase the magic of Bundaberg

        News Plenty of lights, camera and action in Bundaberg with the region making many appearances on the television screens of Australia.

        Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Premium Content Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Environment Sunshine State could be clean energy world leader, creating 25,000 jobs

        Teen ‘ruined’ family relationship after crime spree

        Premium Content Teen ‘ruined’ family relationship after crime spree

        News The court heard he moved to Gin Gin for a fresh start.