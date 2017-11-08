Menu
Hanson backs council battlers

ON A MISSION: Pauline Hanson arrived in Childers on the Battler Bus to campaign with Burnett candidate Ashley Lynch and talk to the people.
PAULINE Hanson's Battler Bus rolled into Childers early yesterday morning and it wasn't long before it lived up to its name.

The federal One Nation leader hit Churchill St with Burnett candidate Ashley Lynch to press the flesh in the lead-up to his battle with Stephen Bennett at the November 25 state election.

It wasn't long before an impromptu street meeting had Senator Hanson seething and demanding answers from Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

The "furious” senator put a call in to Cr Dempsey just minutes after the meeting for a"please explain” as to why the council was treating battlers unfairly.

Senator Hanson claimed the resident was sent to debt collectors just a month after not paying his rates.

Pauline Hanson arrived in Childers on the Battler Bus to campaign with Burnett candidate Ashley Lynch and talk to the people.
She said he was then slugged with an extra bill for more than $500.

"It is unfair and unreasonable,” she said

"He was finding it difficult to pay his rates.

"The rates were overdue by a month then he got a bill from council debtors for approximately $570.”

Senator Hanson said he had then gone into the council to make a part payment and was told it wasn't enough.

"It just puts people further behind the eight ball.

Pauline Hanson arrived in Childers on the Battler Bus to campaign with Burnett candidate Ashley Lynch and talk to the people.
"If council want to charge people they need to charge just an interest rate which is very minimal and give people a chance to pay the bill off.

"These people are struggling on just a few hundred dollars a week.”

Senator Hanson also spoke to to Bundaberg taxi licence holders Gordon Taylor and Phil Shield about the impact ride sharing was having on their business before heading to Gin Gin.

The pair says their expensive licences are now worthless and are demanding a level playing field to compete against Uber.

After giving the senator his glasses to read some fine print, Mr Taylor said he was happy with the meeting.

"She was very positive and willing to listen.”

Senator Hanson did not visit Bundaberg yesterday but said she would return to help candidate Jane Truscott before the election.

Pauline Hanson arrived in Childers on the Battler Bus to campaign with Burnett candidate Ashley Lynch and talk to the people.
