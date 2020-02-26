Hannah’s brother: 'He made them suffer'

WHEN he received a phone call telling him to urgently hurry home, Nat Clarke did not know the magnitude of what had happened to his late sister, Hannah Clarke, and her children.

Having been working at the time in regional town Moranbah, near Mackay, this morning Mr Clarke told Triple M about the moment he received the phone call no brother ever hoped for.

"At the time I didn't know how big all this was, I had been working and wasn't on social media or anything," he told breakfast hosts Marto, Margaux and Nick Cody.

"I got a phone call and (my work) were like, mate, we're getting you on a plane straight away, we're getting you home even if we have to charter a plane for you.

"My wife had called me to say, look, just come home, I knew sort of what happened, I just didn't know the whole world knew."

Hannah Clarke’s brother Nathaniel Clarke is supported by dad Lloyd during his speech at the vigil for her and her three children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, at Bill Hewitt Reserve in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Sarah Marshall)

Following the murder of Hannah and her three children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah 4, and Trey, 3, on Wednesday by her estranged husband Rowan Baxter, Mr Clarke said he did not believe the police system had failed his sister.

"It wasn't so much the system than the man, but I think we have to make the system accommodate these types of people so we can protect the ones we love."

"With someone like (Mr Baxter), they're just such a selfish and sadistic person they've got to win, it's got to be theirs, they just can't handle it … he thought he was better than the police I think."

Lloyd and Suzanne Clarke, (centre at front) parents to Hannah Clarke, attend a vigil to remember the murdered mother and her three children. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

A vigil, held for the young family last night in Camp Hill's Bill Hewitt Reserve saw thousands gather in support.

"She's obviously touched so many lives, a lot more than what we thought, it was beautiful to see the love and everything from the whole city," Mr Clarke said.

The family have planned to begin a Domestic Violence awareness fund 'Small Steps 4 Hannah' in hopes that her legacy can help save others.

"We think education is probably one of the best things we can do, especially in young males and educating women into the signs of domestic violence, especially the non-physical types."

"As a family we always try to help those in need and we just know there's a million other women out there in a similar situation, we've had them reach out to us."