Hannah has a flair for hair

HAIR FLAIR: Hannah Watson has recently opened her own salon in Bundaberg, Hannah Rose Hair.

FROM the time she was 15, stylist Hannah Watson has been cutting, colouring and transforming hair as part of her mission to make the women and men of Bundaberg look and feel amazing.

The local hairdresser said she prided herself on creating beautiful looks for her clients - who can now get the full treatment at her very own salon.

"The thing I love most about hairdressing is working hard to achieve really awesome results and transformations,” she said.

"I love seeing the change hair can make to a person's appearance and see them smile when we get to the result they have been wanting.”

Hannah can tame your mane in many different ways, including extensions, bright blonde or balayage looks. Ashley Clark

Ms Watson opened Hannah Rose Hair last month and said the career move allowed her to concentrate on her own style and flair for all things hair.

"I love hairdressing and have always wanted to open my own salon and be my own boss,” she said.

"I have learnt a variety of techniques over the years and feel that my own personal style and flair to be very unique.”

The salon is situated on 4,14 Heidke St. Contributed

Ms Watson said she offered all colour services, style cuts, hair extensions, up styles, facial waxing and tinting at her salon, located at Shop 4, 14 Hedike St.

"I enjoy all aspects of hairdressing, but in particular obtaining a beautiful clean blonde or balayage/ombre,” she said.

"I also specialise in tape hair extensions.

"I am very particular in what I do and always strive to have my clients walk out the door happy and loving their new style.”

How about a pop of bright for a hair change?

If your hair needs some pizazz or you want to try something new with your look, check out some of Hannah's work on her Facebook page or book in for an appointment by phoning 4151 7201.