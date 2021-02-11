Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Trent Stephen Garner pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon in Gatton court
Trent Stephen Garner pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon in Gatton court
Crime

HANDS UP: Man pulls chocolate bars from pocket during search

Hugh Suffell
11th Feb 2021 6:00 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A local concrete labourer has fronted court after police found a weapon in his car when he was buying chocolate in Helidon.

Trent Stephen Garner pleaded guilty to possessing a category M weapon in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 8.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police were conducting patrols in Helidon when they came across two males standing by a ute on January 24, 2021.

Senior sergeant Windsor said police approached the two men, one of them being Garner, and conducted a search of their car.

Police located a folded flick knife in the centre console, that had the ability to be opened with one hand using a button, senior sergeant Windsor said.

The knife had a three to four inch blade, classifying it as a category M weapon.

When given the chance to speak in court, Garner said he was exiting the Helidon store with "three chocolates in my hand" when police approached him.

"He asked me to pull my hands out of my pockets so he could search them," Garner said.

Garner told Acting Magistrate Graham Carroll "yes it was a flick knife, but I used that for work as a concreter".

Magistrate Carroll said Garner had previously been charged with possessing a taser last year.

In sentencing he told the court there was "no suggestion" Garner was using the knife for violent purposes but said he should be "careful" where he leaves it as "knives are dangerous".

Magistrate Carroll imposed a $400 good behaviour bond for four months.

No conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigator working to determine cause of Pine Creek blaze

        Premium Content Investigator working to determine cause of Pine Creek blaze

        News The incident was called in at 7.35pm and the single-storey home was “fully involved” by fire when crews arrived.

        • 11th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
        AUSSIE MADE: Rise in consumers supporting local during Covid

        Premium Content AUSSIE MADE: Rise in consumers supporting local during Covid

        News It’s not just the Bundaberg region jumping on board with data showing 84% of...

        Man jailed for glassing mate in the face in drunken scuffle

        Premium Content Man jailed for glassing mate in the face in drunken scuffle

        News JUDGE: “A glass can do terrible damage, you don’t need much imagination to think...

        Seeking a ‘selfie’ with Fraser dingoes part of the problem

        Premium Content Seeking a ‘selfie’ with Fraser dingoes part of the problem

        News No decision made on the future of two dingoes involved in an attack