Hands up as more contest local Div 10 seat

BALLOT: John Learmonth at the ballot draw for the by-election.

BALLOT: John Learmonth at the ballot draw for the by-election. Mike Knott BUN230118VOTE6

IT WAS a case of new kid on the block and a blast from the past at the ballot draw for the Bundaberg Regional Council dual by-election.

Former Foodworks owner John Learmonth was a last-minute surprise candidate hoping to shake things up in the Division 10 by-election.

Returning to the fold almost two years after she was ousted, former Div 10 councillor Lynne Forgan has also entered the race for the seat.

Mr Learmonth, 62, made the decision to enter the race after the shock resignation of former councillor Peter Heuser earlier this month, which triggered a double by-election for Div 10 and 8.

While many candidates will be sitting at home with family after 6pm, February 10 to see the result, a prior commitment to the 2018 Viper 640 World Championship, one of the largest yacht racing competitions in the world, means Mr Learmonth will have to watch the outcome from Perth.

"I've invested a lot of time and money to race in these championships so I have to leave on election day," he said, with a laugh.

"Hopefully, I can win both."

If voters are expecting a bunch of promises from the father-of-two, then they will be disappointed.

"I don't want to commit to any rash promises," he said.

"I know roads need to be fixed and footpaths improved but the other councillors need to support it.

"In politics, too many promises are made and not kept."

To many in Div 10, Mr Learmonth will be a familiar face having run his Foodworks business at what was formerly known as Olsen's Corner since 1981.

Mr Learmonth said this experience would hold him in good stead with his fellow candidates.

"I have got a background in engineering and I can read a balance sheet," he said.

"Having retired recently, I am able to offer vast business and community knowledge to serve this area."

Mr Learmonth was born and raised in Div 10 and his family has a rich history in the region that dates back to 1935.

"Bundaberg has been good for my family," he said.

Mr Learmonth said his passions include a fair go for small business and recognition of local concerns.

"I hold the position of Commodore of the Bundaberg Sailing Club and give back by promoting youth learn-to-sail programs and support SailAbility for the disabled," he said.

"Of particular concern in this division for me is that I give voice to you and yours and make myself available to be that voice in council."

Ballot draw

Div 10

Crystal Jones

John Learmonth

Tim Sayre

Lynne Forgan

Div 8