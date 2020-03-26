Handmade face masks to stop the spread

Amanda Matthews showcasing one of the handmade facemasks she is selling and offering to health workers.

A BUNDABERG woman has started donating her time by making face masks after hearing supplies were running low.

Amanda Matthews said she had been staying at home to look after her four-year-old son and decided to start selling handmade face masks and donating them to health workers.

“I am a disability support worker and it made me start thinking about how there are only so many supplies,” Ms Matthews said.

“Over in Italy they have been making face masks and giving them to hospital staff and health care workers so I thought I could give it a go.”

The many designs Amanda Matthews is offering for her handmade facemasks.

While Ms Matthews said she was aware the masks weren’t medical-grade she said she carefully selected materials that could mitigate some risk.

“For one side I use calico as it holds its form and on the other side I use either tightly knit cotton or flannelette because they are both absorbent, while they are not medical-grade I am using the best material I can to filter anything.”

To purchase a handmade face mask for $5 or to reach out as a health worker contact 0432366547.