Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Amanda Matthews showcasing one of the handmade facemasks she is selling and offering to health workers.
Amanda Matthews showcasing one of the handmade facemasks she is selling and offering to health workers.
News

Handmade face masks to stop the spread

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
26th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG woman has started donating her time by making face masks after hearing supplies were running low.

Amanda Matthews said she had been staying at home to look after her four-year-old son and decided to start selling handmade face masks and donating them to health workers.

“I am a disability support worker and it made me start thinking about how there are only so many supplies,” Ms Matthews said.

“Over in Italy they have been making face masks and giving them to hospital staff and health care workers so I thought I could give it a go.”

The many designs Amanda Matthews is offering for her handmade facemasks.
The many designs Amanda Matthews is offering for her handmade facemasks.

While Ms Matthews said she was aware the masks weren’t medical-grade she said she carefully selected materials that could mitigate some risk.

“For one side I use calico as it holds its form and on the other side I use either tightly knit cotton or flannelette because they are both absorbent, while they are not medical-grade I am using the best material I can to filter anything.”

To purchase a handmade face mask for $5 or to reach out as a health worker contact 0432366547.

coronavirus coronavirusbundaberg facemasks handmade health care
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Temporary freeze on new cashless card participants: Govt

        premium_icon Temporary freeze on new cashless card participants: Govt

        News THE Morrison Government is placing a temporary pause on placing new eligible participants on to the Cashless Debit Card in all existing trial sites.

        • 26th Mar 2020 3:22 PM
        UPDATE: Patient transported to hospital after crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Patient transported to hospital after crash

        News Paramedics were called to reports of a single vehicle crash into a tree at Moore...

        Meet the pastor on a mission to ensure kids have computers

        premium_icon Meet the pastor on a mission to ensure kids have computers

        News As closures continue from COVID-19 Pastor Kelvin Rowland is on a mission to secure...

        • 26th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
        Bargara Brewing transforms into a drive-through

        premium_icon Bargara Brewing transforms into a drive-through

        News In only 24 hours Bargara Brewing Company have transformed their normally busy...

        • 26th Mar 2020 3:30 PM