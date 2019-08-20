Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Handcuffed man dies after arrest

by AAP
20th Aug 2019 10:08 AM

A MAN has died after being handcuffed and put on a stretcher by police following concerns about his behaviour at a Sydney hospital.

Officers were called to Prince of Wales at Randwick about 6.30pm on Monday and found security and paramedics restraining a 33-year-old man while medical staff tried to treat him.

"After the man was handcuffed and placed on a stretcher, he lost consciousness and was unable to be revived," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

A critical incident investigation has been launched.

arrest deaths in custody editors picks handcuffs hospital police

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Firefighters contain bushfire at Lowmead

    UPDATE: Firefighters contain bushfire at Lowmead

    Breaking FIREFIGHTERS have contained a vegetation fire at Lowmead which began burning yesterday.

    Photos: Elliott Heads foreshore as roadworks near completion

    premium_icon Photos: Elliott Heads foreshore as roadworks near completion

    Community Stages one and two underway, stage three approved

    Bundy initiative to train teachers a first for Australia

    premium_icon Bundy initiative to train teachers a first for Australia

    Community Program to help teachers pass on cultural knowledge