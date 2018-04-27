Menu
Ben Hampton is keeping Lachlan Coote out of the Cowboys side.
Rugby League

Cowboy Hampton braces for tough test

by JACOB GRAMS, jacob.grams@news.com.au
27th Apr 2018 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:01 AM
MISTAKES, Ben Hampton has made a few, and they're all adding up to ensure the former Mareeba junior cements his spot in the Cowboys' starting line-up for years to come.

The 26-year-old looks to have found a home in the centres and while thrilled to force coach Paul Green to find a permanent place for him, in an honest self-appraisal, Hampton said he had a bit to do to make up for the 'bad' stuff.

Most of that, he said, was his own defensive lapses in the No. 1 to start the season, a learning curve that has quickly brought him up to speed with the rigours of an important front-line position.

"I'm still learning how to defend in the centres. You've got pretty big decisions to make out on the edge when teams are attacking against you and I think getting involved early in the tackle count, carries out of the red zone to help your forwards out and helping your team out is very important," Hampton told the Cairns Post.

"I know that's pretty basic but they're the things I'll be concentrating on while I'm in the centres.

"Defence was one of the things I definitely needed to improve playing fullback and I still need to improve it now.

"I've got a better understanding of it now after playing there and I think it does help defending in the front line."

LEARNING ON THE JOB: North Queensland Cowboys star utility Ben Hampton at 1300 SMILES stadium. Picture: Evan Morgan
Hampton will be in for his toughest test yet in the centres against a massive Raiders forward pack tomorrow night, with tryscoring backrower Elliott Whitehead and a floating Josh Papalii likely charging into him and linking with opposing centre Jarrod Croker.

While the must-win game is his top focus, Hampton said he had already circled the Round 16 Cairns game against the Rabbitohs in his diary.

"I definitely always look to see when that game is and I was fortunate to play in it last year, and we've got that much support in Cairns, it's unreal playing up there," he said.

