Hamming it up for Hinkler

IN THE lead-up to Christmas, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt is encouraging residents to back small business and shop local - and is giving gifts to those who do.

"It is important we back our small businesses which are the engine room of our economy and we can do this by shopping local this holiday season,” Mr Pitt said.

"You can find something special and truly unique locally for family, friends and loved ones to enjoy and Hinkler has wonderful small businesses offering an abundance of choice.”

As part of the shop local campaign, Mr Pitt is giving locals the chance to win one of 12 Christmas hams.

"It's great to have the support of three local butchers in this shop local campaign: Zac's Meats in Bundaberg, Whale City Butchery and Meats in Hervey Bay and Bucks Butchers Shoppe in Childers,” he said.

To enter, email a photo of yourself shopping at a business in the Hinkler electorate, along with your name, address and phone number to keith.pitt.mp @aph.gov.au.

"You can also share the photo on Facebook or Instagram, using the hashtag #shophinkler and don't forget to tag the business.”

Winners will be announced on Mr Pitt's Facebook page on December 20.