HAMMER ATTACK: Distraught wife suffers heart attack

STOLEN CAR: Detectives look over the the 2011 Ford Mondeo which was stolen during a terrifying armed robbery. Annie Perets

POLICE are hunting two men over a sickening attack on a retired couple who had just arrived in town for a holiday.

The man and woman, aged in their 60s, had not long checked into the Coconut Grove Caravan Park when they heard a knock at the door just before 8pm Thursday.

On the other side were two males, one armed with a hammer.

Police will allege the man was attacked with the hammer while his distraught wife watched on.

The teens took money and other personal belongings before fleeing in the couple's car.

Both victims were rushed to hospital - the man bleeding from the head and the woman so terrified, she had suffered a heart attack.

He was released yesterday but she was last night being flown to a Brisbane hospital.

Earlier, detectives were called to Freshwater St, Scarness where they found the couple's stolen 2011 silver Ford Mondeo.

Hervey Bay Detective Sergeant Mick Polit urged anyone who had seen the car (pictured) or its occupants on Friday to contact police.

He said the event would have been "terrifying" for the pair.

The Chronicle understands the couple was in town to go whale watching and had been travelling with two pet dogs.

A witness told the Chronicle one of the dogs ran away during the ordeal but was luckily found around lunch time on Friday and reunited with his injured owner.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.