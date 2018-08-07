Hamish nails prank on radio star’s girlfriend

IT'S official - Hamish Blake and Triple J's Liam Stapleton sound so similar that not even Liam's girlfriend can tell them apart.

Hamish and Andy dropped into the Triple J studio this morning to promote their TV show, True Story With Hamish & Andy, which kicks off again tonight on Channel 9.

During the interview, Liam mentioned an article about him which was published on news.com.au last year when he and his sidekick Ben Harvey started hosting the Triple J breakfast show.

"I remember in our very first week here at Triple J, the very first time I made a news.com.au article and it was (about), 'Liam sounds like Hamish Blake'," Liam said.

"If it makes you feel any better the very first show we had it was, 'Oh these guys sound like Merrick and Rosso,'" Andy Lee told him.

Andy, Ben, Liam and Hamish.

The Triple J hosts came up with an experiment to determine once and for all just how similar Liam and Hamish actually sound.

They decided to call Liam's girlfriend, Sarah, to see if she'd realise she was actually chatting to Hamish and not her boyfriend.

"I'll start it and then I'll throw it over," Liam said before the phone call.

"I'm not confident that I can even get one phrase in," Hamish said.

But he was in for a surprise.

Liam kicked off the conversation and then told his girlfriend, "just had a quick question".

"Yep," she replied, as Hamish then took over and pretended to be Liam.

"Do you wanna go to the Goldy this weekend?" Hamish said.

There was a slight pause and the radio stars thought the jig might be up, but eventually Sarah replied, "um … why?"

She had bought it.

Triple J's Liam Stapleton and Hamish Blake sound identical.

"We got given three park super passes at work … Wet'n'Wild, Movie World," Hamish said.

"Oh, really?" Sarah said. "Only thing is Ben and Rachel are coming over this weekend."

"Well why don't you call Rach and just make up something so we can get out of it," Hamish continued. "They're just valid for this weekend … Can't we just see Ben and Rach next weekend? I mean, I don't really like Ben that much."

And that's when the penny dropped. Sarah paused before asking, "Is this content?"

Hamish, Andy, Ben and Liam all burst into laughter as they revealed to Sarah that she'd just been the victim of a prank.

"That was Hamish Blake talking Sarah, it's Andy here as well. We just wanted to see does Liam and Hamish actually sound the same. You couldn't tell the difference?"

"Kind of at the end there," she replied.

So there you have it, Liam and Hamish sound so similar that not even Liam's girlfriend noticed when they swapped on the phone.

"I'm so disappointed that worked so well," Liam said.

"This opens up a whole world of opportunities," Hamish joked.

Watch the full prank below:

True Story with Hamish and Andy airs tonight on Channel 9 at 8.40pm