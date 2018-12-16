Hamilton to lead Queensland at state titles

CRICKET: Bundaberg's Lucy Hamilton will be looking to lead the state team to back-to-back glory in under-12 cricket over the next few days.

The Waves cricket junior has been handed the highest honours of her career so far after being named as Queensland captain for the school sports national titles in Western Australia.

Hamilton was given the honour on Wednesday with Australian T20 player Beth Mooney shaking her hand upon receiving the news.

Mooney was a former school sports player as well, representing Queensland before playing for Australia and the Brisbane Heat.

So far the captaincy has not impacted Hamilton's performances - she played a starring role in their first match of the tournament.

The all-rounder, who opens the bowling, took three for 11 against South Australia to help bowl out the side for 84.

Hamilton then made 7 in the run chase helping Queensland reach the target in the 17th over with seven wickets in hand.

Queensland and Hamilton will now prepare for two matches today against Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory before taking a break tomorrow.

The side will then play two more matches on Sunday and Monday before the grand final on Tuesday.

The Maroons, with Hamilton playing, won the school sport national title in U12 this year after beating New South Wales 1 to claim the title.