Hamilton gets her baggy green

Bundaberg's Lucy Hamilton has been selected for the Australian under-15 team after success at the recent nationals for Queensland in under-15 cricket.

CRICKET: Bundaberg’s Lucy Hamilton might be one of the best cricketers in Australia for her age group but she is not resting on her laurels.

Hamilton will play for The Waves today in the Bundaberg Cricket Association junior finals in under-14 before heading off tomorrow to play again on the Sunshine Coast.

It follows one of the best weeks of Hamilton’s cricket life so far.

Hamilton was part of Queensland’s under-15 squad that won the national titles recently in Canberra.

The state chased down New South Wales’ 170 in the final over to win a thrilling contest.

Hamilton made nine runs in the final and took 2/21 to help the team to victory.

It was part of her four wickets and 126 runs overall.

There was better news to come with Hamilton selected as one of six players in the Australia under-15 training squad that will head into a camp for spots for a Cricket Australia XI that will compete at the under-18 nationals this year.

At just 13, it is a major achievement.

“The carnival went smoothly and we all performed well,” she said.

“It was really good (to be picked), I’m going to keep working hard from here.

“It gives me a lot more motivation and determination to keep going.”

The Shalom College student is still recovering from the win, which Queensland just held on with.

“It was pretty crazy considering we needed three runs from the final over,” she said.

“And we took some crazy singles.”

Hamilton was pleased with how she did.

Bundaberg's Lucy Hamilton plays a shot during the recent under-15 nationals for Queensland.

Her focus was to motivate the team regardless of how well she and others did.

“I think I went pretty well considering I am 13 in an under-15 carnival,” she said.

“I batted in the middle and I opened the bowling nearly every game.”

The best thing for Hamilton was to be able to win with two of her Bundaberg friends.

“It was really good having someone you knew beside you,” she said.

“You can always depend on them.”

Inspired by Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry to get to the top, Hamilton has also received financial assistance to get there quicker.

She is the Jodie Fields Young Cricketer Development Scholarship winner for this year, receiving a $3000 grant to help her cricket.

Hamilton said it was good to help with costs heading to Brisbane and Sunshine Coast.

She added the support of her family had been beneficial to get her this far in her career.

There are more on the other two Bundy players in the final below.

CRICKET: Bundaberg’s Lucy Hamilton wasn’t the only player from the region to star for Queensland at the under-15 nationals in cricket recently.

The Rum City had two other players with Norths’ Taylor Stumer and Tarah Staines involved.

Staines comes from Monto but plays her cricket in Bundy.

Both also played pivotal roles in the win for Queensland at the titles, which was won over New South Wales metro in the final.

Stumer scored 109 runs in the tournament, including two scores of more than 30.

This included a vital 43 as opener in the final against New South Wales.

Staines contributed with both bat and ball.

The all-rounder scored 53 runs during the tournament including 29 against Tasmania in the final regular season game before the grand final.

Staines made five runs in the decider.

She also took one wicket with the ball as Bundaberg provided three players to a national title win for Queensland in the under-15 nationals.