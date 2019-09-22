Halls is ready to deck the A-League this season

Brisbane Roar (orange) v Wide Bay Select (green) — Joel Haack (Wide Bay) and Dylan Wenzel-Halls (Roar) battle for the ball.

FOOTBALL: Brisbane Roar striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls is keen to use Saturday night as a platform to his best A-League season of his short career.

Wenzel-Halls was one of the stars for the Roar at Fraser Coast Sports Precinct on Saturday, scoring a double in the 4-1 win against the Wide Bay Select XI.

A second half substitute, the striker, who has scored five goals in 20 appearances in the A-League, scored in the 73rd minute before adding a second right on the full-time whistle.

"Towards the end, we were a bit fitter," Wenzel-Halls said.

"Every game we are looking to win, regardless of who we play.

"But there is a lot to work on before the season."

Wenzel-Halls came into the squad after an injury plagued pre-season.

"I've been very frustrated with my injury," he said.

"I'm no where near 100 per cent.

"To score two goals in any game is positive as a striker."

Wenzel-Halls said it was a solid workout for the team with Wide Bay surprising them in different ways throughout the 90 minutes.

"I think they defended quite well and they were very compact," he said.

"It was a good opportunity for the Wide Bay Select XI."

Despite conceding early, the side always thought it could fight back.

"I think it was against the play (the goal)," he said.

"We knew we had goals in us.

"I knew I had goals in me."

Wenzel-Halls said it was a good week away for the club to bond after an off-season where recruits joined the club.

He said he knew many fans at Saturday's game may not have been supporting them.

But now the Roar was not facing Wide Bay, he hoped the team could support Brisbane in this season's competition.

"Queensland should be excited," he said.

"We've got a new boss on board, we've got a new bunch of boys, it's a different atmosphere and a different vibe to the club.

"We're just looking to keep building, give our all and look to be at our best to start the season strong."

The season starts next month.