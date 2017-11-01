Halloween tricksters take more than just treats

SCARY SITUATION: A man was asleep in the lounge room of the house when items were stolen from the room on Halloween.

javitrapero

A GROUP of alleged thieves claims they were simply out trick or treating for Halloween on Tuesday night when personal items were stolen from a home.

Bundaberg police said the alleged robbery happened at an East Bundaberg address about 10pm.

Matthew Aplin said his family home was targeted by the juveniles, and said they stole his wallet and watch off a table in his lounge room.

"The front door was unlocked and my dad was sleeping on the bean bag two metres away. My wallet and watch were on the table next to the door,” he said.

"They opened it slow because mum heard it and came out. By that time they were outside.”

Mr Aplin said his dad then chased after the children who were part of a group of about seven.

"There were three young girls with about three to four older guys,” he said.

STATS: The latest heat map data from Queensland Police which shows what areas of Bundaberg are most affected by theft. Ashley Clark

CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Self said when police arrived in the area they found a large group of people standing on the street.

"The children claimed it was part of trick or treating and they had just knocked on the door,” he said.

"The victim claimed that a wallet and watch had been stolen from inside the property.

"Police have identified the children believed to be involved in the matter and investigations are continuing.”

Det Snr Sgt Self said the robbery was a reminder to all residents to lock up, even when at home.

"A vast majority of property offences in Bundaberg are a result of opportunities,” he said.

"In this instance, offenders have used Halloween as a disguise in order to commit burglary and property offences.

"Residents should remember to always lock cars and doors.

"Thieves will often target things like tools, bikes, jewellery, cash and electronic devices.”

Mr Aplin said his watch and wallet had not been recovered and the brazen robbery had left him feeling frustrated.

"I guess it is a good reminder to keep doors and windows locked all the time,” he said.

Police investigations are continuing.