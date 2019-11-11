Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Music

Hallelujah, here they come: U2 touch down

11th Nov 2019 6:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

IRISH supergroup U2 have touched down in Brisbane, ready to rock Suncorp Stadium with their highly anticipated Joshua Tree tour tomorrow night.

The band flew in to Brisbane Airport aboard a private Boeing 757 yesterday afternoon, after kicking off the Australasian leg of the tour at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium.

Brisbane boasts the first show in Australia, followed by Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth, before the band jet off to continue the world tour in Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.

The last U2 tour of Australia was in 2010, with every other tour since then bypassing our shores.

Bono, Adam Clayton and The Edge of U2 arrive in Brisbane yesterday. Picture: Nathan Richter/BackGrid
Bono, Adam Clayton and The Edge of U2 arrive in Brisbane yesterday. Picture: Nathan Richter/BackGrid

And while the Joshua Tree tour was initially planned as a handful of shows in 2017 to mark the album's 30th anniversary, it later developed into a world tour, with more than 50 stadium shows booked across the planet.

Tickets for tomorrow night's Suncorp Stadium show are still available for purchase online.

 

 

 

 

 

Photos
View Gallery

More Stories

Show More
brisbane editors picks suncorp stadium u2

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy residents urged to remember the sacrifices

        premium_icon Bundy residents urged to remember the sacrifices

        News “What was the benefit to Australia when soldiers fought overseas?” The Bundaberg RSL sub-branch president responds.

        Red tape nightmare as holiday park jumps through hoops

        premium_icon Red tape nightmare as holiday park jumps through hoops

        News Park claims Turtle Centre wasn't put through as much

        Bundaberg fuel pump was cheaper than in Brisbane

        premium_icon Bundaberg fuel pump was cheaper than in Brisbane

        News BUNDABERG motorists were paying an average 13 cents less per litre when compared to...

        Insolvency figures reveal situation for Bundy businesses

        premium_icon Insolvency figures reveal situation for Bundy businesses

        Business Across Qld the number of insolvencies were 1469 in the last quarter