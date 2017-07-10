Hall up for hire after complete makeover

LOOKING GOOD: Some of the crew from the Tom Quinn Centre, which worked on the renovation of the City of Bundaberg Drum Corps Hall.

IF YOU'RE looking for somewhere to hold your next event, look no further than the newly refurbished City of Bundaberg Drum Corps Hall.

Funding coordinator Tony Ravenhill said it was the perfect venue for functions such as parties and weddings.

"The toilets have been completely changed with new vanity suites, lighting, mirrors and the addition of two shower cubicles," Mr Ravenhill said.

"The kitchen is completely refurbished with new cabinets, a new stove and dishwasher and new flooring and ceiling," he said.

"The interior of the hall has also been painted lighter and brighter."

UPDATE: Richard King and Tony Ravenhill in the updated kitchen at the City of Bundaberg Drum Corps Hall On Burrum St. Paul Donaldson BUN060717DRUM1

Renovations of the Burrum St hall took three months of hard work.

Participants in the Skilling Queenslanders For Work program at the Tom Quinn Centre worked on the project

"We had about six young men working at a time to get the job done," Mr Ravenhill said.

The hall is now up for hire and Mr Ravenhill said funds would directly benefit City of Bundaberg Drum Corps organisation.

"We will use the money to help us get to various events around the state," he said.

For bookings and inquiries, email bundydrum@bigpond.com.

