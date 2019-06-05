Hall lot of fun to be had in retirement village revamp

FOR 15 years, 91-year-old Mary Smith has been living life in the independent living area of the Bundaberg Fairways Retirement Village.

Fifteen years has Mrs Smith as the longest residing person currently living in the facility and she still does her bit to give back.

"I like to help out across the road (at the RSL Care aged care facility) and give them some company,” she said.

"I love it here, it's beautiful.”

Residents of Bundaberg Fairways Retirement Village enjoying high tea in their new Community Club Hall. Geordi Offord

Mrs Smith, along with the other residents, yesterday celebrated the official opening of their newly renovated Community Club Hall with a high tea.

With a selection of books, a pool room and kitchen area, the residents are incredibly chuffed with their new-look hall, which will also have a new pool installed soon.

The residents are planning to use the hall for activities such as crafts, indoor bowls, social afternoons and even a darts competition.

It's also fitted with a new projector system where residents will be able to watch television or movies.

Just last night, residents used the new gadget to watch the first game of the 2019 State of Origin series.

"We are over the moon and very proud of it,” Mrs Smith said.

"It's a beautiful building and it's nice to see everything bring updated.”

Bolton Clarke Village operations manager Julie Poole said the residents were excited for the revamped facility.

"We've been waiting a while for this,” she said.

"We've entirely refurbished the inside of the hall, there's a dedicated pool room, a new library and we've really upgraded all of the facilities we've had here.”

She said it would allow the residents to socialise in a comfortable environment.

"They can invite their family to come and join them,” she said.

"They were pretty keen to see the hall improvements happen, they've been waiting for a few years and we've finally got a beautiful product.”