Jetstar launches biggest sale yet

JETSTAR'S latest "return for free" package sale has just dropped - and it's the airline's biggest yet.

In Bali, we're talking flights and seven nights at a four-star hotel starting from $488 - that's equivalent to less than $70 a night, except it also includes flights.

In Phuket, deals start from $509 for flights and seven nights at the three-star Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort - or about $73 a night per person.

In Australia, deals start from $274 for flights from Sydney and three nights' accommodation at the four-star Novotel Twin Waters on the Sunshine Coast.

Jetstar is also offering package deals in Cairns, Port Douglas and the Gold Coast.

Jetstar’s Bali packages include the four-star Mercure Bali Legian.

This is Jetstar's biggest return-for-free package sale yet. While the airline has run similar sales for specific destinations before, this is the first time it's expanded the offer to multiple destinations at once.

The sale runs until Tuesday, April 2, or until sold out, with prices per person based on twin-share accommodation.

Travel dates vary between destinations but are between May and December 2019, with some blockout dates.

Bali for a steal.

JETSTAR RETURN FOR FREE PACKAGE SALE

BALI

Inclusions: Seven nights at the four-star Mercure Bali Legian, return starter airfares, breakfast daily, 60-minute massage for two adults. Priced from $488 from Perth, $498 from Darwin, $568 from Adelaide or Brisbane, $578 from Melbourne, $608 from Sydney.

PHUKET

Inclusions: Seven nights at the three-star Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort, return starter airfares, breakfast daily. Priced from $509 from Sydney or Melbourne.

GOLD COAST

Inclusions: Three nights at the five-star QT Gold Coast, return starter airfares, welcome bottle of sparkling wine. Priced from $344 from Sydney, $347 from Melbourne (Avalon), $371 from Melbourne (Tullamarine), $390 from Adelaide, $478 from Perth.

Jetstar is taking off with some epic holiday deals. Picture: Jetstar

CAIRNS

Inclusions: Three nights at the four-star Rydges Esplanade Cairns Resort, return starter airfares. Priced from $327 from Brisbane, $356 from Gold Coast, $392 from Sydney, $404 from Melbourne or Adelaide, $424 from Darwin, $441 from Perth.

PORT DOUGLAS

Inclusions: Three nights at the four-star Mantra PortSea, return starter airfares. Priced from $304 from Brisbane, $369 from Sydney, $381 from Melbourne or Adelaide, $401 from Darwin, $418 from Perth, $433 from Gold Coast.

SUNSHINE COAST

Inclusions: Three nights at the three-star Novotel Twin Waters, return starter airfares, breakfast daily. Priced from $274 from Sydney, $300 from Adelaide, $310 from Melbourne.

For full details or to book visit jetstar.com

