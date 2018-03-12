Half-price gelato as Nana's celebrates 15 years

IT'S never easy to survive as a small, family business but Nana's Pantry has done just that.

This week, the local wholefood and treat shop will celebrate their 15 years in the city with a round of special offers including half-priced regular gelato.

Owners Darryl and Leisa Storey said their shop had come from humble beginnings to its current location on Electra St.

"We started in 2003 in Woongarra St in a small, 100sq m store, we were there for approximately eight years then we moved over to a 160sq m store in Barolin St and we were there for three years before moving to our current store,” Mr Storey said.

BACKSTAGE PASS: Visitors enjoyed a Nana's Pantry gelato tour as part of Winterfeast, hosted byu head gelato maker Liz Dern. Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMailPhoto Carolyn Archer / NewsMail Carolyn Archer

"We were the first store in Bundaberg to introduce gelato eight years ago.”

In addition to $2.60 regular gelati this week, Mr Storey said locals could also look forward to $19.50 kilo packs of organic coffee beans including chocolate nut cream and French vanilla flavours.

The beans, usually $32.50 a kilo, can be ground in-store or taken home as is.

Mr Storey said their third way to celebrate during the week was the giveaway of a 55-inch LG smart TV and anyone spending more than $50 can enter the draw.It'll be drawn on March 29, just before Easter.

Mr Storey said he believed the secret to 15 years of success was having good quality, fresh products as well as excellent customer service.

"I'd like to put a special mention out to our customers who have supported us for the past 15 years,” he said.

"We like to source the latest products, so our customers don't feel left out living in the country.”

Nana's Pantry also has a 12-year-old sister store in Hervey Bay.

"Call into Nana's and help them celebrate this week,” Mr Storey said.