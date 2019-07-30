Half of Bundy course graduates get jobs before program ends

Trainer Elise Cottam with Jack Brunsdon and Ikeisha Summers, who have completed their Cert III in Individual Disability Support.

MORE than half the Bundaberg students who completed an 18 week course in disability support received jobs before their graduation ceremony on Monday.

22 students attended their ceremony at IMPACT Services to recognise the completion of their Certificate III in Individual Disability Support, complete with formal academic caps,with many having to balance their family responsibilities to do their 120 hour placement.

13 of these students already have casual work, mostly through disability support organisation Carinbundi, but also with LPS and IMPACT, while another four had interviews.

IMPACT Services trainer Elise Cottam said there was growing opportunity for disability employment, and support services were seeking well-trained people for the roles.

"They are looking for down to earth old-school employees, people that can adapt to any situation and ones that have a good heart and passion for the job,” Ms Cottam said.

"There's always demand for support workers because more and more people are getting used to using NDIS programs, so they are getting through the government processes of getting their funding through.

"Packages are getting bigger and bigger, and more people are coming through as they know how to use the system.”

Ms Cottom holds regular courses but this is her second one at IMPACT Services since moving from Katherine in the Northern Territory.

Many of her students were drawn to the role having been affected by disabilities in their own personal lives or because they were wanting a career change.

"You've got to be the right type of person, the heart, the compassion, the passion,” she said.

"You've also got to be able to separate yourself from it at the end of the day, and you need a lot of patience for this type of work as well.”

IMPACT training services manager Bronwyn Quaile said the accessibility of the State Government's Skilling for Queensland funding, as well as the Federal Government's Transition to Work program, made a difference in encouraging locals to complete the course.

The courses would normally cost about $3000, which was enough of a cost to "make you think twice” about completing the course, but were either subsidised or funded completely through grants.

Graduate Ikeisha Summers, 18, said she felt "amazing” after receiving work at Carinbundi through the completion of her certificate.

The organisation recommended she complete the certificate while she was working as a volunteer.

"I enjoy doing it and making them (clients) feel they are not different, they are people that need support,” Ms Summers said.

She felt appreciated working in disability services.

"I make their days, and a smile even makes my day.

"But in the end it's all up to them if they want to help me, and I help them,” she said.

Jack Brunsdon, 18, said he was motivated to work in disability care because of his mother, who had worked in the sector for 25 years.

He completed work experience at Carinbundi while studying Year 12 at Bundaberg High last year.

"I knew it was the right line of work for me, a career,” Mr Brunsdon said.

Carinbundi was a lot of fun, and you bring that fun to people's lives and just seeing those guys and have a laugh and a smile.

"It was really rewarding, and still is.”

Mr Brunsdon said he had not received a job yet, but that he planned to volunteer at Carinbundi while he worked at getting his driver's licence.

"I will start handing in resumes from there,” he said.