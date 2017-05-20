Half marathon to be run along coastline to Bargara

START LINE: The 8km Start line for the Cane to Coral.Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

THE Friendly Society Private Hospital Cane2Coral has launched its new scenic course for the fun run on Sunday, August 6.

Race director Bob Cremer said this year's event would be a half marathon as well.

"If you haven't already heard, there is new scenic course this year which will offer our 21.1km half marathon, 10km and 4km participants stunning views of our beautiful coastline,” Cremer said.

The 21.1km will start at the Bundaberg Port Marina and initially head toward the Port Rd for five-and-a-half kilometres, passing the region's iconic cane fields.

"We had to keep some cane in there,” Cremer said.

Then runners return to the Port Marina before the course crosses the bridge to Burnett Heads heading to the Sea Esplanade.

The esplanade showcases views of the Coral Sea and leads entrants to the picturesque Mon Repos Turtle Trail and a finish at Nielson Park.

The 10km, a new distance this year, also starts at the Bundaberg Port Marina finishing at Neilson Park.

"Our 4km will start at Nielson Park, this year, travel along the scenic Bargara Esplanade to the Basin and returns to finish at Nielson Park,” Cremer said.

Friendly Society Private Hospital Business Development manager Stuart Bonnett said it was pleasing to see The Friendlies Cane2Coral evolving as an event.

"It is exciting to see a new route that will pose a challenge to both new and seasoned Cane2Coral participants, while taking in some of our beautiful coastline at the same time,” he said.

Mr Bonnett said the reason The Friendlies was the major sponsor of the Cane2Coral was the focus on health, fitness and fun.

"We are very proud to have been involved with The Friendlies Cane2Coral for its entire eight years as we believe it is such a great event to get people thinking about their health, having fun or even challenging themselves.”

President of Friendlies Cane2Coral Jason Pascoe said he was hoping for more teams this year.

"We had great participation of teams last year with over 40 groups entering, so we are pleased to announce that we are keeping that competitive spirit alive by once again offering the team categories.”

Team prizes can be won under the categories of Community Group, Work/Employer Group, Sports Club, Primary and Secondary Schools plus there will be Mayor's Choice for Best Dressed.

The Waves Sports Club is sponsoring first place and runner-up cash prizes for each of the six categories, which again will go to the teams nominated charity of choice.

Plus, for every team of 10 or more entrants, FC2C will donate 10% of your team's registration fees to your nominated charity.