HALF A MILLION: New paths will improve safety and lifestyle

Division Nine representative Judy Peters said $490,000 had been set aside in the budget for pathway projects in the area.

MORE than one kilometre of new pathway will increase connectivity to Baldwin Swamp and ensure a safe trip to and from school for students.

"This investment will see 1450 metres of pathway and bikeway added to our existing network, creating lifestyle opportunities that can't be underestimated," councillor Peters said.

"Enhancing connectivity and creating opportunities for increased recreation are so important, particularly in this area, located so close to a significant natural area and within walking or cycling distance to the Bundaberg CBD.

"The safety of our school students was also an important factor, providing a defined path for access to the school.

"The benefits of these facilities is that they are age and access friendly, which means they offer everyone in our community the option to lead a healthy, active lifestyle either individually or with family and friends."

The upgrades include the extension of the recently completed Baldwin Swamp pathway from Steindl St to Totten St and access to the rear and front entrances of Kepnock State High School from the pedestrian refuge on FE Walker St to Kepnock Rd.

A $625,000 upgrade to Gahans Rd will improve drainage in the residential area, with the installation of kerb and channel bringing the road into line with surrounding suburban streets.

Cr Peters said that following recent renovations to Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Council was continuing its commitment to arts and culture through the development of a strategy.

"We will continue to work with the community to develop an Arts and Cultural Strategy that will help us to identify the future direction of council funding and services in this area," she said.

"This will lead to the development of a master plan to guide arts and culture in the region for the next five years.

"Council will also continue to offer a range of free and low-cost community events that appeal to the entire community whether it be Childers Festival, Flourish Family Fun Day or the annual Seniors Forum."