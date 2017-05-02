UP IN THE AIR: Bundaberg Regional Council employee Lane Dechaineux celebrates 50 years in the aviation industry.

AN EYE for detail and a passion for aviation has seen Lane Dechaineux celebrate half a century in aviation last week.

The Bundaberg Regional Council employee started his working life as a survey cadet and now manages the Bundaberg Regional Airport.

Mr Dechaineux was commended for his length of service and the exceptional skills he continues to contribute to the local airport by Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey at a special awards function at the council.

"After arriving in Sydney from Tasmania in 1967, Lane commenced work as a surveyor at Sydney Airport, involved in the survey work on runway extensions and the international terminal,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Over the intervening years before he was prevailed upon to lead the local airport team, Lane gained extensive experience as a senior airport inspector at several regional airports.”

Cr Dempsey said Lane returned to Sydney as airport operations manager to focus on upgrades for the Sydney Olympics.

"Lane was approached by council representatives and arrived in Bundaberg in 2009 to oversee the redevelopment of the local airport,” he said.

"The redevelopment involved an investment of $27 million by council in upgrading the regional airport.

"The upgrade included strengthening and lengthening the runway to enable 737 capability.

"Additionally, a major terminal upgrade, establishment of the aerospace precinct, inclusive of a staged 34-lot industrial and commercial subdivision, and the carpark construction were all overseen by Lane.

"Lane has continued to assist in the development and implementation of strategic plans at the airport. Such is his experience that he undertakes the role of aviation industry mentor, which is facilitated through the Australian Airports Association.”

He was given a memento modelled on aircrafts he has spent a lifetime servicing.