Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police speak to a driver of a vehicle at a road block near the Queensland-NSW border on the Gold Coast Highway in Coolangatta, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The Queensland border closure has come into effect form midnight on Wednesday as authorities try to stop the spread of COVID-19. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese) NO ARCHIVING
Police speak to a driver of a vehicle at a road block near the Queensland-NSW border on the Gold Coast Highway in Coolangatta, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The Queensland border closure has come into effect form midnight on Wednesday as authorities try to stop the spread of COVID-19. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese) NO ARCHIVING
Health

Haircut rule lifted as NSW records 190 new cases

by Georgia Clark
26th Mar 2020 10:10 AM

The Federal Government has lifted a 30-minute rule on hairdressers and barbers across the country.

The backflip on haircuts comes into effect immediately but stylists are asked to minimise personal contact and enforce indoor distancing rules. 

Funeral rules have also been relaxed with states and territories permitted to provide exemptions for attendance numbers.

The announcement followed the death of two Victorians which brought the national COVID-19 death toll to 11.

The number of confirmed diagnoses in NSW rose by 190 to 1219 overnight and 16 people are in ICU.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian also moved to tighten measures around cruise ships in NSW, declaring passengers cannot disembark until "further notice".

Originally published as Haircut rule lifted as NSW records 190 new cases

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Special delivery: Food to brighten up a day

        premium_icon Special delivery: Food to brighten up a day

        News THEY say there’s no better way to the heart than food and three local businesses are helping others share the love with a special delivery.

        Man fined for carrying knife and slashing tyres

        premium_icon Man fined for carrying knife and slashing tyres

        News A MAN was fined in Bundaberg Magistrates Court for carrying a knife in public and...

        Candidate Q&A: Who do you endorse as mayor?

        premium_icon Candidate Q&A: Who do you endorse as mayor?

        News We learn which candidates are neutral, and which ones are public supporters.

        Council facilities closed to public

        premium_icon Council facilities closed to public

        News The Bundaberg Regional Council CEO explains measures to protect staff and...