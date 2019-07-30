HAIR YEAH! Vote for your favourite Bundy hairdresser

HAIRDRESSERS - Bundy loves them!

We asked readers to nominate their favourite and were inundated with almost 800 nominations in just hours.

If that's not a sign the skill is in high demand in the region, then nothing ever will be.

More than 50 salons in the region were nominated, and the NewsMail has created an online poll featuring the top 20 to arrive at our readers' favourite salon.

Salon 37 on Hurst is one of the salons nominated, with hair stylists Tegan Llyod-Jones and Teliah Lovejoy over the moon that locals had given them a shout-out.

The pair said it was a huge honour and that they looked forward to providing excellent styles to their valued clients.

Many locals showered praise on their favourite salons in the region.

Katie-Jay Illingworth nominated The Place.

"You won't get a more luxurious service anywhere else," she said.

Myah Raellee Adams nominated "the beautiful girls at Lavish Hair".

Ilea Cameron commented that Sam at Enchanted Hair was "out of this world".