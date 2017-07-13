Hair ye, hair ye: perms and volume are back

HAIR AFFAIR: Cutting Edge Hair N' Beauty apprentice Josh Davison has long had an interest in hair.

AFTER just three months as an apprentice hair dresser, Bundaberg's Joshua Davison has been scouted by the beauty industry big wigs for a competition in Brisbane.

Mr Davison, 28, is one of eight apprentice hairdressers in Queensland chosen to compete in the Brisbane Hair and Beauty Expo 2017.

Open to newbies and professionals, the The Cutting Edge Hair N' Beauty apprentice will have the opportunity to showcase his talent and expand his knowledge while networking with some of the industry greats.

"It's amazing, I didn't know they were even looking for people,” Mr Davison said.

"I was saying to my boss about how I'd love to do competitions and a week later she comes up to me and says 'you've been chosen for a competition'.

"I'll be given a model and theme to work with before the model takes the main stage - mine is an African theme.”

MAKING THE CUT: Some of Bundaberg apprentice hair dresser Josh Davison's up-dos

Mr Davison said while he's late in joining the hairdressing game, having previously worked in retail, he has always had a knack for hair.

"I love the creativity of it and being able to make people feel better by looking good,” he said.

"I remember my aunty showing my sister how to plait her Barbie's hair and I just picked it up.

"I also used to help girlfriends get ready, even if it's just straightening it or curling it before a night out.”

While the fashion industry is constantly changing, the up-and-coming apprentice said hair at the moment is going big.

"The current look for guy's hair is faded and for girls we're seeing bright colours like colours of the rainbow, and perms are in for beachy curls,” he said.

"It changes that quickly, but next season is likely to involve a lot of texture and volume.

"Being summer there will probably be a lot of easy-to-wear hair and low-maintenance, textured hairstyles.”

Pump up the volume as summer approaches.

With a keen passion for creating up-styles, this competition is right up Mr Davison's ally.

"I love up-styles,” he said.

"I love doing wedding hair, prom hair or any special occasion, getting to use volume, texture and shape is really my knack.

"So this is an amazing opportunity and I wouldn't be here without my boss Karen and Niki.”

Mr Davison will make his way down to the competition at the expo on July 30 and 31.

If you want a fresh cut or style from Josh go to The Cutting Edge Hair N' Beauty at Northway Plaza.

WHAT'S IN

Here's what will be trending in hair by one of the industry's up and coming stars: