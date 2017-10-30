News

Hail, 90kmh gusts and heavy rain forecast for Wide Bay and Burnett

Mikayla Haupt
A THUNDERSTORM bringing with it 2cm hail stones, winds upwards of 90kmh and heavy rain has been forecast for the region by the Bureau of Meteorology this morning.

Much of the state is expected to be affected with Bundaberg in the heart of the severe thunderstorm probability.

The predicted downfall is set to take affect this afternoon and into the evening and is the result of a " vigorous surface trough" sweeping across the eastern part of Queensland.

 

A spokesman for the bureau said storms will be more likely over central districts and the Wide Bay, with some storms likely severe.

"A slight to medium chance of showers and storms over much of the remainder of the state, gradually clearing from the southwest as a much drier, cooler air mass extends into southern Queensland in the wake of the trough," he said.

" A cool day in the far southwest and hot conditions over the remaining interior and southeast, combining with gusty winds to result in elevated fire dangers over parts of the southern interior and northwest."

No warnings have been issued as of 11.20am.

