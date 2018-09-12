Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOCK jock Ray Hadley’s police officer son has resigned from the NSW force after allegedly being caught with cocaine.
SHOCK jock Ray Hadley’s police officer son has resigned from the NSW force after allegedly being caught with cocaine.
Crime

Hadley’s son quits force after drugs charge

by Perry Duffin, AAP
12th Sep 2018 2:20 PM

SHOCK jock Ray Hadley's police officer son has resigned from the NSW force after allegedly being caught with cocaine.

Then senior constable Daniel Hadley was allegedly caught in possession of 0.79 grams of cocaine at a pub in Rouse Hill in Sydney's northwest on August 3 after a professional standards investigation.

His matter was called at Parramatta Local Court today but only Hadley's lawyer appeared.

Daniel Hadley was named police officer of the year for St Marys Local Area Command in 2014.
Daniel Hadley was named police officer of the year for St Marys Local Area Command in 2014.

The court heard Hadley may enter a plea the next time the case is before the same court on October 3.

Police confirmed today the 28-year-old had resigned after the drugs charge.

cop crime editors picks illict new south whales police police force ray hadley son

Top Stories

    NewsMail cartoonist speaks out on controversial comic

    premium_icon NewsMail cartoonist speaks out on controversial comic

    News NEWSMAIL cartoonist Peter Broelman says there's a fine line between being politically correct and having an opinion.

    Meatworks' electricity bills sky rocket 300 per cent

    Meatworks' electricity bills sky rocket 300 per cent

    Business "Half of what we pay goes to the privilege of using poles and wires."

    Foreign workers get banned ‘jobs for Aussies’

    premium_icon Foreign workers get banned ‘jobs for Aussies’

    Careers HUNDREDS of foreign workers have been granted ‘jobs for Aussies’.

    Parliament passes cashless card trial for Hinkler

    Parliament passes cashless card trial for Hinkler

    Politics Parliament passes Bill to extend the Cashless Debit Card to Hinkler

    Local Partners